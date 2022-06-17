WTO Gives In To India's Demands, Agrees To Fisheries Subsidies And TRIPS Waiver

After vital negotiations running for five nights, 164 ministers of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Thursday reached a historic declaration on disciplining harmful fishing subsidies and the TRIPS waiver. The formal announcements on the deal have already arrived. "All multilateral agreements full agreed were unanimously signed" at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO in Geneva, a government source informed, as quoted by PTI.

The WTO members reached the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement about 9 years after the Ministerial conference of the WTO in Bali (2013), where member countries inked a trade facilitation deal to promote smooth transportation of goods across global borders. According to sources, this is the first time the WTO addressed issues of overfishing, deep-sea fishing, and illegal and unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The law now enacted will ensure the protection of countless fishing communities across the globe who depend on marine resources for income and food security.

India takes a leading role in WTO negotiations

It is pertinent to mention that India took global leadership on all the issues and it was at the center of WTO negotiations. India also put forth aggressive draft texts in all pillars of WTO negotiations. The committee for negotiations on fisheries at the WTO ministerial meeting was headed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. They focused on the protection of the interests of Indian fishermen and farmers. "India's priority is safeguarding the long-term interests of farmers and fishermen. We will continue to be the voice of the developing and less-developed countries and work for fair outcomes," New Delhi said in a statement ahead of the MC12.

"In India's instance, sovereign sights on EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zones) have been firmly established. It is really a big achievement," the source said, adding that principal stakeholders who have benefited from these "historic decisions" taken by the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO are fishermen, farmers, food security, multilateralism, and trade and business, particularly digital economy and MSMEs, PTI reported.

The WTO agreements in details

The WTO Ministerial Declarations look into a variety of issues like an emergency response to food insecurity, WTO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparedness for further pandemics. The ministerial decisions on World Food Programme, Food Purchase Exemption from Export Prohibitions or Restrictions, Work Programme on Electric Commerce. Lastly, the WTO members finally inked a deal on the TRIPS waiver and Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

The agreement is in line with India's demand to promote sustainable fishing and push for the renouncement of "irrational subsidies" and overfishing by many countries that were hurting Indian fishermen. According to International Institute for Sustainable Development, approximately 34% of marine fish stocks are already exploited beyond sustainable levels. India had also sought "special and differential rights" to protect the lives and livelihood of fishermen and adequate time to put in place the implementation of disciplines for over or under-fishing.

