Wuhan Hospital Crowded By Frightened People Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, See Video

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a video from a hospital in Wuhan has surfaced over the internet which shows huge crowds queueing and presumably seeking treatment, testing or more information. The deadly SARS-like virus continues to cause havoc in China and abroad. The death toll due to it in the Far East country has reportedly risen to 41 with 1,287 confirmed cases.

#CoronavirusOutbreak



From my relative in Wuhan. One of the five hospital waiting line to get checked. pic.twitter.com/Jn5FkgmF5E — corona (@Bouree35) January 23, 2020

READ: Military Medical Staff Deployed In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Honk Kong on January 25 also declared the virus as an emergency and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference further announced that the schools in the city to be suspended until February 17. According to reports, flights are also being stopped across China to try and limit the spread of the virus.

The virus still does not, however, constitutes as a public health emergency of international concern as of yet as WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is an emergency in China and is yet to become a global health emergency. However, in an earlier report, WHO confirmed that the virus could be passed with people to people contact and the Chinese officials warned that the virus could mutate and spread further. According to international media reports, the virus has spread to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States as of Thursday. Japan on Friday reported a second confirmed case.

READ: 7 Wuhan Hospitals Treating Virus-infected Patients

Precautionary measures

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has also locked down ten cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced to restrict car traffic in the city from January 26. The mayor of the city of Wuhan has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning in the backlash of coronavirus.

The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. The embassy said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

READ: Passengers On Last Wuhan-Rome Flight Virus Free

READ: China Puts Second City On Lockdown After Wuhan To Contain Coronavirus