Wuhan Reopens Its Largest Theme Park After Lockdown, Receives 3,000 Visitors

Wuhan has reopened a popular theme park for the first time since the area was under lockdown and reportedly welcomed nearly 3000 tourists on its first day. Happy Valley Wuhan reportedly welcomed visitors on May 19 by asking them if they were virus-free which they were able to do by providing a green 'health code' in an app on their mobile phones that was scanned by staff upon entry. According to the reports, the theme park is situated in Wuhan city, capital of Hubei province and allowed people to enter its premises using tickets that had been pre-ordered online.

READ: China Reports 33 New Coronavirus Cases, Rise In Asymptomatic Cases In Wuhan

Happy Valley Wuhan theme park reopens with limit on number of visitors. pic.twitter.com/3PTx5rRugx — Youth China (@YouthChina) May 19, 2020

Authorities take precautionary measures

As per the reports, thermal screening and wearing of masks is mandatory while visiting the park and is continuing to operate with a reduced daily capacity of 20 per cent. According to the international media reports, the park reopened in 117 days for the first time and witnessed 3000 visitors who came to enjoy rides. Happy Valley reportedly said that it is disinfecting the rides after every time it is used, and keeping in mind the safety of the people the authorities placed signs to maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m (5ft) between one another.

READ: Wuhan Doubles Its Daily Coronavirus Testing As Asymptomatic Cases Surge

33 new coronavirus cases

Health authorities of China have reportedly said on May 21 that the country has reported 33 new coronavirus cases with the majority of them being in Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicentre of the deadly virus. As per reports, it includes 31 asymptomatic cases. China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reportedly said that two confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes one imported case was reported on Thursday in Guangdong province and a locally transmitted one in Shanghai on Wednesday.

READ: Wuhan Officially Bans Consumption Of Wild Animals In Wake Of COVID-19 Pandemic

As per reports, there is a huge surge in the asymptomatic cases in Wuhan and the NHC said that out of 31 asymptomatic cases, 28 of them are from Wuhan. As per the international media reports, the NHC figures reveal that Wednesday’s addition takes the number of asymptomatic cases in the country to 375. Local health commission reportedly said that 281 people with asymptomatic symptoms along with 861 of those who came in contact with them in Wuhan were quarantined. Asymptomatic cases poses a greater risk as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive without any signs or symptoms and can spread the disease to others.

READ: China: Wuhan Conducts 335,887 Coronavirus Tests Amid Fear Of Second Wave

Image Credit: @YouthChina/Twitter