Wuhan Offers Ray Of Hope Amid COVID-19; Train Station To Reopen After Almost 2 Months

In a big development, the Wuhan train station in China was seen having full-front disinfection work done before it was going to reopen to the public. This comes after China on March 19 reportedly marked the second day with no domestic infection of deadly COVID-19. The virus has at least killed 3,245 people in China so far.

China is the most affected country in the world as many experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. However, in a relief to the citizens of the country, a video posted by a leading newspaper showed visuals of the station getting disinfected.

After 58 days of lockdown, #Wuhan train station sees one last full-front disinfection work before it reopens to the public. pic.twitter.com/2ezWiAJjaf — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 20, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines on physical and mental wellbeing during quarantine

READ: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan soars to 500

China illuminates buildings to mark zero domestic case

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, China on March 18 reported no domestic cases of the virus for the first time since December 2019. To celebrate the milestone, buildings in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were lit up with slogans for medical staff who were on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic. Recently, pictures of illuminated buildings have taken the internet by storm with netizens congratulating the country for successfully battling the infection.

Buildings in #Hangzhou are litting up with words of encouragements to show supports to Wuhan, and to all the brave frontline medical staff! pic.twitter.com/wXlGxgHbCF — Hangzhou, China (@Hangzhou_CHINA) March 17, 2020

Night view in #Wuhan :buildings & bridges are illuminated with inspiring slogans reading "victory for Wuhan" &"Victory for China"

❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Q0d5uUAemJ — فریال خالد محمود (@FaroooSays) March 19, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: China absolves whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, punishes Wuhan police

READ: China: Coronavirus kills whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang