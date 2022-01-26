WWF Report On Greater Mekong Lists Ghostly Monkey, Slug Snake & 222 New Species

Two hundred and twenty-four new species, including a monkey with ghostly white rings around its eyes, were listed in the newest World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report on the Greater Mekong region, which includes Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar. The region is known for its diverse range of flora and fauna, such as tigers, Asian elephants, saolas - an incredibly uncommon mammal also known as the Asian unicorn - the Associated Press reported.

The newly discovered species which were listed on the WWF report, published Wednesday, had been discovered in 2020, but the report was delayed. The newly listed Ghostly ringed-eye monkey - the Popa langur - was identified on Myanmar's extinct Mt. Popa volcano.

In addition to this, Laos also has a plethora of newly recognised reptiles, frogs, and newts, as well as 155 species of plants, which contains the world's only succulent bamboo species. As per the WWF, scientists have discovered over 3,000 new species in the area since 1997, including this current list.

New species identification is difficult, and it often requires a combination of tools

Explaining the process of discovery, the WWF report further revealed that scientists compare and recognise important differences with traits of the newly found animals and plants using measurements, observations as well as samples from museum collections. According to the Associated Press report, new species identification is difficult, and it often requires a combination of tools, like in the case of a frog, they observed by using frog calls and genetic data to differentiate the Cardamom leaf tiny frog, which was discovered in a nature sanctuary high in the Cardamom highlands.

As per the WWF report, the new ghostly monkey species, Popa langur, was discovered through DNA matching of freshly obtained bones with samples from Britain's Natural History Museum collected over a century ago. The large white circles around its eyes and its front-pointing whiskers were among the two of its most noticeable features. The report further added that the Popa langur is a candidate to be designated as a critically endangered species on the IUCN Red List, since just 200-250 are expected to remain in the wild, in a few locations.

Furthermore, certain species, such as the vibrant orange twin slug snake, which eats slugs, can be seen in more than one nation. In Myanmar's upland areas, a new form of begonia with reddish flowers as well as a berry-like fruit was discovered. Although human influence is prevalent on tropical forests and other natural areas, most of the Greater Mekong remains unexplored, and scores of new species are discovered each year, providing a ray of hope while many species become extinct.

(Image: AP)