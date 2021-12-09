Xi Congratulates Germany's New Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Calls For Boosting Bilateral Ties

As Olaf Scholz has been elected as German Chancellor, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated him for the new role. Xi Jinping in a congratulatory message to the German Chancellor called for strengthening China-Germany relations, reported Xinhua. He also expressed China's willing to enhance the China-German ties.

Jinping further emphasised on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. He wished to strengthen political mutual trust and deepen cooperation in various fields with Germany. Xi Jinping underscored that he has always sought the development of relations between Germany and China and is willing to work with Scholz in order to further strengthen their ties.

China calls for strengthening ties with Germany

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted that over the years, both the countries have followed mutual respect and reached a common area of interest leaving behind differences, as per the Xinhua report. He added that the decision of both sides to have cooperation between them has proved to be beneficial for the two countries and the international community. While congratulating the new German Chancellor, Chinese Premier Li Keqianq stated that he looked forward to establishing and having good relations with Germany.

Olaf Scholz elected as chancellor of Germany

Olaf Scholz has now been elected as the 9th chancellor of Germany, ending the era of the ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel who served for 16 years in office. The newly formed coalition of three political parties led by Scholz assumes office with the hopes of modernising Germany and tackling climate change, according to AP. Scholz, the 63-year-old German politician, has served as Germany’s vice-chancellor and finance minister since 2018. As per the AP report, the newly formed government aims to tackle climate change, by enhancing the use of renewable energy, and preventing the use of coal from 2030. The Scholz-led government also plans to increase Germany’s minimum wage and build new apartments to curb rise in rents.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)