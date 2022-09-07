Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week in Uzbekistan during a regional conference, a Russian ambassador announced on September 7. The meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is scheduled to be the first face-to-face meeting between the two presidents, who have developed a strong rapport since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

"In less than 10 days, our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand," Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told Russian news outlets.

The SCO summit will begin on September 15 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are all members of the organisation. Notably, this would be the Chinese president's first international travel since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

China-Russia ties

The expected meeting between Xi and Putin next week – and the choice of destination for Xi's first overseas trip – demonstrates the importance of the Russian relationship for China, even in the face of international backlash against Moscow following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

As both Moscow and Beijing experience issues with the West, they have grown closer as allies in recent years. Weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin declared a "no limit" alliance between the two nations. Since then, Beijing has declined to denounce the action, instead continually blaming NATO and the United States for the war.

China's No. 3 expected to meet Russian President today

On the sidelines of an economic event in Vladivostok on September 7, China's number three leader is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person, marking the most senior-level & face-to-face meeting between the two countries since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russian state news outlet Tass, Li Zhanshu, a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee and the country's top lawmaker, will meet Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum. Li arrived in Vladivostok on September 7 to attend the meeting, becoming the most senior Chinese official to leave the nation since the outbreak, which has caused the authorities to close borders and hinder in-person diplomacy.

Image: AP