Xi Jinping Lands In Moscow To Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

Xi arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on a range of issues of mutual concern, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This is Chinese President Xi Jinping's first foreign trip since being re-elected for a third term by the Chinese National People's Congress earlier this month. During his three-day stay in Russia, the Chinese leader plans to focus on strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries and working with Putin to develop new plans for cooperation. In an article written for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Xi expressed his commitment to deepening the bilateral ties between China and Russia.

The concern in US and other western capitals is that Xi will supply lethal aid to Moscow, to back Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Kyiv has already claimed that it has discovered ammos that were used by Russian troops, which were manufactured in China. If this is true, it reveals that Beijing has been supplying Russia with lethal aid for quite some time.

A look at the dynamics between Russia-China

Many US foreign policy scholars have criticised America's policy towards Russia, claiming that the policy is forcing Russia to go towards China. Although on face it appears that Beijing and Moscow have strong ties, in reality, there is a lot of friction in that relationship. Afterall, there is a reason US was able to exploit the Sino-Soviet split. Recently, China changed the names of a bunch of towns near its border with Russia. The change was made at a time when most Russian forces on the border with China were deployed to the Ukraine war. Although, as of now, it seems that the US has no desire to exploit the friction between Russia and China. It appears that the relationship between the two will keep getting stronger.