Xi Jinping Set To Embark On His First Foreign Trip Since Pandemic; Here's What To Expect

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to embark on his first foreign visit since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world two years ago. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the President will begin his three-day trip to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 14. During his visit to Uzbekistan, Jinping will attend a meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand. At the SCO summit, the Chinese leader is also expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the statement added.

This would also be the first face-to-face meeting between the two Presidents since Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine. According to reports, the two leaders last met in January this year in Beijing, a month before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Jinping's last foreign visit was to Myanmar in January 2020, at the start of the pandemic before nations closed their borders and implemented lockdowns. Since then, Jinping ventured out of mainland China only once, when he visited Hong Kong on July 1 this year to speak at a ceremony honouring the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's liberation from British sovereignty, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

What to expect from Jinping's first abroad visit in two years?

In his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic, President Xi Jinping is expected to use the SCO meeting to discuss China's strategic goals with Putin and other prominent leaders of the Central Asian security group. According to reports, he would also seek to promote the “Global Security Initiative” announced in April in retaliation to the formation of QUAD - comprising the United States, India, Australia and Japan.

Although Jinping has provided few details of the initiative, US officials have argued that they are consistent with Russia's justifications for its invasion of Ukraine. According to Jinping, the 'Global Security Initiative' aims to "uphold the principle of indivisibility of security and resist the development of national security based on insecurity in other countries."

It should be mentioned here that the SCO summit will begin on September 15. The organisation comprises of eight countries including China, India, Pakistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan while Iran and Afghanistan are observers. The first SCO summit to take place in person, since 2019, will be widely followed for the possibility of bilateral meetings between Chinese President Jinping, Russian President Putin, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who are all expected to attend.

