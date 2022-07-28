Xi Jinping Warns Joe Biden Over Taiwan; 'those Who Play With Fire Will Perish By It'

US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, July 28. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders had a "candid conversation" on the ties between the US and China as well as issues of interest. Xi Jinping emphasised China's stance on Taiwan and opposed any "separatist moves" for "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces. He stated that China's position on Taiwan remains "consistent" and "resolutely" safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Jinping told Biden that "those who play with fire will perish by it" and called on the US to honour the 'one-China' principle.

"Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this. The US should honour the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiques both in word and in deed," according to the description of the call released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The phone call between Biden and Xi Jinping comes amid reports suggesting that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan. During the telephonic conversation with Xi Jinping, US President Biden said that the world is at a "critical point". He said that the ties between US and China benefit people of both the nations and other nations as well. Biden stressed that the US seeks to keep an open line of communication with China to strengthen mutual understanding and "avoid misperception and miscalculation." According to the statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Biden said that Washington does not support "Taiwan independence" and there has been no change to its 'one-China policy.

Xi Jinping calls for maintaining communication with US

In the phone call, Xi Jinping stressed that US and China need to take the lead in upholding world peace and security and promoting global development and prosperity. Xi Jinping stressed that China and the US need to keep communicating at all levels and use existing channels to strengthen bilateral cooperation considering the many challenges facing the global economy, according to the statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He underscored that China and the US must maintain communication on issues, like coordinating macroeconomic policies, keeping global industrial and supply chains stable, reducing the risk of recession, working to get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting global energy and food security. Jinping asserted that attempts to sever supply chains would not help in enhancing the economy of the US.

Image: AP