Xi Jinping's Moscow Visit Lessens Possibilities Of Nuclear War, Says EU's Borrell: Report

Russia's steadfast ally Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Moscow is a positive sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin might not use nukes, EU’s foreign policy chief reportedly said. The Chinese leader's visit to Russia has made the "world safer" and also significantly reduced the chance that Putin will use nuclear weapons, FT quoted EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as telling reporters in Brussels. President Xi Jinping, during his meeting with Putin, made “very, very clear” that under no circumstances, he should deploy nuclear weapons in course of the ongoing invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Putin also agreed to review Xi's 12-point peace plan for the cessation of hostilities.

“One important thing is this visit reduces the risk of nuclear war and they [the Chinese] have made it very, very clear." “The president wants to minimise the risk of being associated with the Russian military intervention. They are not engaged militarily and there is no sign that they want to engage militarily," Borrell was quoted as saying by the paper.

Borrell to visit China 'soon'

Although the risk of nukes is minimised, but despite the repeated warnings hurled by the US to China, the latter plans to send weapons to its ally Moscow, Borrell noted, adding that there was no concrete evidence to such a claim. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned earlier that China is considering supplying ammunition to Russia, which might include lethal weapons. Such a move will be an escalation and would mean "serious consequences" for China, Blinken had warned in an angst-laden tone. In its response, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit back at the US, saying: "We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure."

Speaking about the potential arms supply by China to Russia, Borrell said: “They [Chinese] have not crossed any red lines,” adding that Beijing hasn't "completely aligned with Russia”. Borrell noted that while China's 12-point peace plan was dismissed by the US as biased, it may not have been entirely pro-Russia. The EU official, however, slammed Beijing for taking advantage alongside India by buying Russian oil at lower prices due to sanctions. China has been providing “economic support” to its ally Russia by buying Russian oil at low prices. “It’s a good business for them. You cannot expect China to stop buying Russian oil," Borell stressed. The latter also stressed that he will make a trip to China “soon” accompanied by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and other EU leaders, Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s prime minister, and French president Emmanuel Macron.