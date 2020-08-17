Xinjiang: China Constructs Public Washroom At Demolished Mosque Site

China has constructed a public toilet at the former site of a destroyed mosque in the Chinese city of Atushi, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), according to regional authorities, an ANI report confirmed. The toilet construction at the Tokul mosque site in Atush's Suntagh village is a part of the campaign that has hurt the sentiments of Uyghur Muslims. As per the state media reports, at least two of three mosques were demolished in 2016 in a "Mosque Rectification” drive that aimed to tear down the Muslim places of worship in the region.

China’s RFA's Uyghur Service learned about the reports of washroom constructions in the backdrop of mass incarceration of 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minority communities across Xinjiang. Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hard-line policies earned backlash after reports of human rights abuse, genocide, and atrocities against the ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang province came in the spotlight. Members of Parliament with the European Union (MEPs) called for detailed United Nations-led investigation against Uighur Muslims in internment camps. Moreover, France urged the “free entry” of the UN High Commission into the region, as per the reports.

An Uyghur neighborhood committee chief from Suntagh village in Atush, in a telephonic interview, said, "It is a public toilet. They have not opened it yet, but it has been built." He added that the mosque was demolished in 2018 and the “Han (Chinese) comrades" constructed the restrooms there. “People have toilets at home, so there were not any problems like that," he asserted, when asked if there was an immediate need to take that step, ANI quoted chief as saying in a report. On condition of anonymity, the chief also stated that at least three kilometers outside of central Atush, there were hardly any tourists that visited. While inspection officers and Chinese cadres visited the site often, the construction of washrooms may well be China's attempt to hide debris of the demolished Tokul mosque, he reportedly added.

10,000 and 15,000 structures demolished

As per a report published by Washington-based Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), “Demolishing Faith: The Destruction and Desecration of Uyghurs Mosques and Shrines,” at least 10,000 and 15,000 mosques, shrines, and other religious sites have been demolished and covered up with the help of geolocation and other techniques in China's Xinjiang between 2016 and 2019.

