Xinjiang Exports To US Doubled In 2021 Despite Ban & Sanctions Over Forced Labour: Report

Despite American bans on key products and sanctions on major Chinese companies, Xinjiang’s direct exports to the United States more than doubled in the first quarter of 2021, South China Morning Post reported. Exports from the western Chinese region surged 113 per cent from a year earlier over the first three months to US$64.4 million. SCMP also reported that Xinjiang’s exports are also up 46.5 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2019. The surge is led by strong sales of wind tribunes, heterocyclic compounds – chemical ingredients widely used in cancer drugs- and Christmas decorations.

The latest figures come as US President Joe Biden is plotting his course on Xinjiang. The US has already banned cotton products from the region, while the European Union issued its first sanctions against Beijing last month. The United States has also identified China as the global hotspot for goods made with forced labour, highlighting growing concern over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region.

Xinjiang dispute

The rights groups have accused Beijing of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour. The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States have sanctioned several members of Xinjiang’s political and economic hierarchy in coordinated action over the allegations. Beijing, however, has retaliated in the forms of sanctions on individuals from the EU and Britain.

China has consistently denied allegations of forced labour and other claims of human rights abuses in the area, which is home to about 11 million Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own distinct culture. But the US State Department estimates that since 2017, up to two million Uighur, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities could have passed through the camp system, which China calls vocational training centres designed to fight extremism. Reports by Western media have also revealed that Chinese authorities were deliberately sending Uighur women of childbearing age into forced abortions, intrauterine injections and sterilisation in the region.

(Image: AP)



