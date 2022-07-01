Yair Lapid Becomes 14th PM Of Israel, Vows To 'do The Best For The Jewish State'

Yair Lapid officially became the 14th Prime Minister of Israel at the stroke of midnight between Thursday and Friday. Lapid, a veteran journalist who served as an alternate PM in the now dismantled coalition, vowed to do the “best” he can for the Jewish nation. Notably, his interim premiership could be a really short one as he takes over the caretaker government ahead of fresh polls in the country that will be conducted on November 1. The elections will also see opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu competing for the apex post.

“We’ll do the best we can for a Jewish, democratic state, good and strong and thriving, because that is the job, and it’s bigger than all of us,” the Yesh Atid leader said at a handover ceremony with the outgoing prime minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday.

According to the Times of Israel, Lapid is set to convene his first weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday. Bennett, who will remain in the government as Israel’s alternate Prime Minister, is also expected to mark his presence at the meeting. But before that, on the first day of his office, Lapid will meet Ronen Bar- the Chief of Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet at Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. He will also dwell on the pressing issue of Israeli captives being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ליהיא ואני הגענו היום לביתם של נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג ורעייתו מיכל, לקבל את ברכת הדרך. @Isaac_Herzog pic.twitter.com/LjIhZRIoIg — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 30, 2022

Late on Thursday, Lapid became the first Israeli Premier to appoint a woman to head his office. His long-time ally Naama Schultz is poised to become director-general of the Prime Minister's office. Notably, Lapid also brought in more close allies into his administration with Yair Zivan being appointed as his diplomatic advisor and Dani Vesely as his Chief of Staff. However, he kept four key positions reserved for MPs from Bennett's cabinet, in an effort of continuity.

Immediately after the vote in the Knesset I went to @yadvashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.



There I promised my late father that I will always keep Israel strong and capable of defending itself and protecting its children. pic.twitter.com/40LsrF1TYJ — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 30, 2022

Knesset dissolved

This came as the Israeli parliament on Thursday voted to disband itself, paving way for the country to hold its fifth elections in less than four years. According to AP, 92 Knesset members voted in favour, while none opposed the motion which was initiated last week. Meanwhile, after days of bickering and arguments, the MPs finally agreed to hold fresh polls on November 1.

