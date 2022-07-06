Yair Lapid Meets Macron On 1st Trip As Israel's PM, Raises Concerns Over Iran's Nuke Prog

In his first ever visit to Europe as the Israeli caretaker authority, Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday met with French President Emmanuel Macron. During his day-long visit to Paris, Lapid revived the stalled talks towards establishing the prospects of peace with the Palestinians in dialogue with Macron, and the latter labelled the Israelis as “lucky” to have Lapid in charge as their Prime Minister.

Lapid took office last week after Israel's ex-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stepped down just a year after he set foot in the role of Tel Aviv’s leader. His coalition ally the then Foreign Minister Yair Lapid replaced him as next head of the state. Lapid is the fourteenth Prime Minister of Israel as Bennett, who was sworn into office in June last year in place of Benjamin Netanyahu resigned.

During my diplomatic visit to Paris, I met with @Yonathan_Arfi, the President of @Le_CRIF, the umbrella organization of France's Jewish community.



Israel is committed to deepening our ties with Jewish communities worldwide & will continue fighting antisemitism in all its forms.

Lapid sounds growing concerns about Iran's nuclear programme

As he made a landmark visit to France, Israeli leader voiced his country's growing concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and the 2015 nuclear deal. “The current situation cannot continue as it is. It will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, which would threaten world peace. We must all work together to stop that from happening,” Lapid told reporters in Paris.

Both centrist leaders labelled each other as allies, agreed on all issues, except the Iran nuclear deal, reports suggest. Macron has been pushing for Iran's return to the 2015 JCPOA arrangement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was snubbed by the then US President Donald Trump in 2018 as he unilaterally withdrew from it. Iran has since increased its uranium enrichment capacity that has alarmed the neighbouring Israel.

Enrique Mora, a leading European Union diplomat, second right, attends a meeting with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, third left, in Tehran, Iran. Credit: Associated Press

While Macron insisted that Iran must return to the 2015 nuclear deal, he acknowledged that this alone “will not be enough" to keep its ambitious nuclear programme under scrutiny. France has been in the forefront to negotiate the deal in an attempt to revive it. Israel's Lapid during his in person visit to France warned that the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group is "playing with fire" as he opposed the nuclear deal, labelling it as "insufficient." Macron instead argued that the world needed to 'defend' the nuclear deal.

Israel also recently shot down three Hezbollah drones launched toward one of its Mediterranean gas rigs, it told France that Tel Aviv has a de facto front with Iran in Lebanon, home to Hezbollah. The drones that were shot by Israel's military appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence US-brokered 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiations. Lapid's visit to France comes just days ahead of US President Joe Biden's planned tour to Israel and later to Saudi Arabia to hold talks on the energy crisis.