Yakutsk: The World’s Coldest City Where Eyelashes Freeze And Temperatures Drop To -50°C

While temperatures might be dropping in various parts of the world, nothing can beat the winter experienced by a Siberian city. Yakutsk, which is located in Russia’s Siberia, has long been identified as the world’s coldest place with temperatures dropping to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Back in 2018, some residents reported that their eyelashes froze due to the brutal winter, according to CNN. For now, locals are taking all measures to stay warm, while occasionally documenting their snow-clad adventures. Videos circulating on social media display roads covered in heaps of snow, with the person recording it revealing that the extreme weather has resulted in tires “bursting.”

“The temperature in some parts of Russia today is -54°C (-65°F). Its so cold that tires are bursting on the road,” one user captioned a clip on Twitter. Another user shared a screenshot of the weekly forecast that displayed bone-chilling figures. Earlier this month, The Mirror reported that the city’s residents were left with no heating resources and excessive power cuts as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to channel most of the funds to wage the war against Ukraine.

Residents in fury due to lack of heating resources

One Yakutsk resident said, “Everything is falling apart. Putin finds money for war in Ukraine, hypersonic missiles, and his luxury palaces, while ordinary people are left to freeze.” Another added, “Mothers with babies are crying in despair - this is an extremely hard situation.”

One local said: “Pipes are bursting, heating tanks are breaking down, everything is hard frozen. The local authorities were not prepared for this situation at all,” a third individual said. One resident complained that the gas boilers had stopped due to the power outage. “The thermometers at this time dropped to -45 degrees. Batteries burst in the apartments of many residents, and sewer pipes froze,” they said.