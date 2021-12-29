Year-ender 2021: 6 Serious Diseases That Made News This Year Apart From COVID-19

The year 2021 became another important year in the field of medicine and science as the novel Coronavirus variant was outdone by its Delta variant followed by its newest strain Omicron, which has yet again sparked fear. However, as the world gears to battle this massive problem, there were smaller yet impactful outbreaks encountered around major regions. Here is a list of 6 impactful infectious diseases that were reported in 2021.

Year-Ender 2021: Top 6 infectious diseases of 2021

1. COVID-19 and Omicron strain - over 28 crore cases worldwide

Researchers in South Africa detected a B.1.1.529 variant of concern on November 9. It was named as 'Omicron' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26, on the advice of the Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution. While it is not yet clear whether the infection with Omicron is more severe compares to other variants, including Delta.

Preliminary data suggests that it has caused an increase in hospitalisation among unvaccinated population in the UK, US and South Africa. As of now, 89 countries in the world have reported cases linked to the Omicron variant, with more than 17,000 cases in UK. Additionally, 73% of the total cases from December 9 to 13 were linked to the Omicron variant in the US.

#OmicronVariant latest information 17,269 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across England and Northern Ireland.



Confirmed Omicron cases in the UK now total 177,201. pic.twitter.com/qeFU5UEVXy — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 28, 2021

2. Cholera

The cholera pandemic is not a recent occurrence. The impact of Cholera has remained from severe to moderate since 1961 after its outbreak was reported from South Asia. Cholera has remained a pandemic for over 55 years now. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (EUCDC) monitors Cholera outbreaks globally.

While several countries in Africa and Asia have reported cholera outbreaks in 2021, most recent outbreaks were reported in Bangladesh, Nigeria and Niger. In October, there were approximately 26,648 suspected Cholera cases, including 346 deaths reported worldwide. In Nigeria alone, they were reports of 2,323 people dying from suspected Cholera this year.

3. Ebola virus

In February, May, and October, the Ebola virus outbreak was confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, WHO said. The infected individuals demonstrated symptoms of physical weakness, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, breathing difficulty and vomit in their blood.

A total of 21,960 knowledge were reported from 9 held zones in the Democratic Republic of Congo. During the outbreak period between October to December, 3 cases were reported in Beni, 6 in Butsili, 1 in Bundji and 1 in Ngilinga. Around June, in Guinea, Nzerekore Prefecture reported an Ebola outbreak.

4. Monkeypox

Monkeypox persisted throughout the covid-19 pandemic. Signs and symptoms of this disease are similar to those of smallpox. It was reported in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland in June and July.

Around July, the same was also reported in United States. The rates of monkeypox have remained low since the smallpox vaccination is widely used. However, those infected show symptoms like prodrome of fever, headache, myalgia and back pain. The Democratic Republic of Congo reported a total of 4,494 cases between 2011 to 2020.

5. Dengue - more than 2.5 million cases worldwide

A mosquito-borne disease, Dengue, causes a distinctive rash on the skin, including high fever and severe joint and muscle pains. It has been a cause of concern since World War II and is very common in Asia and South America, with an average of 3.9 million infections and more than 40,000 deaths each year, health monitoring site Gideon reported.

From January to November in 2021, a total of 48,906 cases, including 180 deaths, have been reported in provinces including Punjab, Khyber, Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad. The disease is seasonal and causes serious complications if not treated promptly and correctly.

6. Black Fungus

Immediately as the deadly second wave of covid-19 travelled through India, doctors detected cases of black fungus, an infection observed in recovering COVID patients. Scientifically called Mucormycosis, the disease is caused by exposure to mucor molds, commonly found in soil, plant, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables.

Individuals infected with the disease had a stuffy or bleeding nose, swelling and pain in the eye and drooping eyelids. As many as 45,432 cases of mucormycosis were reported in India.

(With inputs from WHO, CDC, EUCDC, AP)

(Image: AP)