Year-Ender 2021: Meet 5 Youngsters Who Motivated The World In Its Fight Against COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around the globe have witnessed pain and despair through unprecedented economic turmoil and the loss of loved ones. When people were losing hope amid the isolations, lockdowns, closure of companies and schools, some lesser-known young people emerged to provide assistance to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

From tackling misinformation about the COVID-19 disease to supplying medical personnel with basic necessities in difficult places, here are five leaders from across the world who have motivated people during the tough times caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 2021.

Nelson Kwaje from South Sudan

In the information age, misinformation is one of the most dangerous things that exist and during the COVID-19 pandemic it has been a major cause of concern for the world fighting the deadly virus. Thus, to fight against it, 28-year-old Nelson Kwaje used online platforms and digital media to refute popular fallacies by sharing accurate information and making suggestions. Kwaje is the Program Director for #DefyHateNow, a South Sudan-based community group with branches in Cameroon, Kenya, Sudan, and Ethiopia. Their work uncovers erroneous facts, contested and unproven medicines or cures, doctored photographs, and any other material that might mislead or confuse the public.

(Image: UN.org)

Nelson has also assisted in building the #211CHECK collective, a digital community of young people that work together to combat disinformation and increase awareness about coronavirus prevention and protection by utilising the '#COVID19SS' hashtag.

Vittorio Foglio from Switzerland

Vittorio Foglio, a young man from Geneva took the lead in addressing widespread concerns about vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised. As one of the leaders of Geneva's Perceval Scouts group, Foglio made it his responsibility to aid others. As a result, he encouraged his fellow scouts to help these communities by responding to their needs with teams handling phone and email inquiries and teams delivering supplies.

Wevyn Muganda and Suhayl Omar from Kenya

The coronavirus's rapid spread has jeopardised vulnerable members of society, leading communities to unite to provide support to them. Mutual Aid Kenya, which is a local, community-focused emergency relief organisation has been formed by Wevyn Muganda, an activist and writer, and Suhayl Omar, a community organiser, journalist and student, to help needy individuals who are not receiving adequate assistance through government services. When it became clear that certain members of the population were underprepared and under-supported, Wevyn began advocating for digital rights, ensuring that her fellow Kenyans were aware of the hazards and remedies.

(Image: UN.org)

Inés Yabar from Peru

Inés Yabar worked to combat misinformation, misconceptions and a lack of resources for the most vulnerable communities. Ines, who is only 25 years old, was helpful in the establishment of Makesense TV, a subscription-based service that gives consumers timely, accurate information regarding COVID-19. Despite the fact that Makesense TV is established in France, the service has been translated into English to appeal to a wider audience.

(Image: UN.org)

Xian Liu from China

Despite the risk to her health, 24-year-old Xian Liu moved to Wuhan and volunteered to make meals for the city's medical workers. She has become a sensation in China and an example to many people across the world.

(Image: UN.org)