Year-Ender 2021: Remembering Seven Legends The World Bid Farewell To This Year

The year 2021 has witnessed the loss of many eminent celebrities as well as noteworthy personalities. Colin Powell, Donald Rumsfeld, former South African President F.W. de Klerk, Actor Christopher Plummer, and Prince Philip were among those who breathed their last this year.

Here is a list of seven personalities who had made a mark in the realms of television, fashion, sport, and politics who passed away in the year 2021.

Larry King

Famous American talk show presenter, Larry King, whose career interviewing global leaders and celebrities spanned for over six decades passed away at the age of 87 on January 23, this year. His radio program The Larry King Show launched his career in the 1970s, and he proceeded to host his own television show, Larry King Live on CNN, from 1985 until 2010. He died in a Los Angeles hospital a few weeks after being infected by the coronavirus.

Colin Powell

Colin Luther Powell was a pioneering soldier as well as a diplomat in the United States who died on October 18. Before becoming the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he progressed through the ranks of the Army to the level of a four-star general. He also served as the country's first Black Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush. Powell died at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

FW de Klerk

Former South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela for negotiating the end of apartheid, died at the age of 85 in the month of November. Klerk ascended to power in 1989 during apartheid - a legalised form of racism - but later played a key role in the democratic transition of South Africa.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away two months before his 100th birthday, at the age of 99. By the time he retired from public life in 2017, he had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years and was the longest-serving consort in Britain, having performed over 22,000 single engagements. He was well known for his sense of humour and mischievous approach.

Paul Westphal

Paul Douglas Westphal was a basketball player, head coach, and pundit in the United States. From 1972 through 1984, Westphal was a member of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 while playing guard. He also played for the Seattle SuperSonics and the New York Knicks in the NBA. Westphal was named in the NBA First Team three times and the Second Team once, in conjunction with being a five-time All-Star. He died at the age of 70.

Poul Schlueter

Poul Holmskov Schlueter was an eminent politician in Denmark who served as Prime Minister from 1982 until 1993. He was the first Conservative Prime Minister since 1901, as well as the first leader of the Conservative People's Party to do so. From 1974 to 1977, and again from 1981 to 1993, he served as Chairman of the Conservative People's Party. He died in the month of May at the age of 92.

James Michael Tyler

It was a big shock for the fans of the sitcom TV series Friends when James Michael Tyler died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Tyler was most known for portraying Gunther in Friends for all ten seasons, and for developing a crush on Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green.

