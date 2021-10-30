Yemen: Ballistic Missile Fired By Houthi Rebels Kills 11 Civilians, Including Children

Nearly 11 people, comprising women and children, were killed after a ballistic missile which was fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit their home in Marib, Yemen's central region, according to security officials who briefed on the incident to AP. The victims of the attack were the members of a prominent tribe leader's family who lived in Al-Aumd area.

The authorities, who requested to remain nameless since they were not allowed to brief the media stated on Friday that at least 11 more houses were damaged and 16 other citizens were injured in Thursday's attack, AP reported.

For several years, the Houthi militants have tried to conquer oil-rich Marib, which is the Saudi-backed Yemeni government's final northern foothold, in order to accomplish their rule over Yemen's northern half. They have stepped up their efforts in recent months. Over the past few weeks, the combat has taken a large number of warriors from both sides.

As recently on October 21, Thursday, 38 Houthi rebels were killed in a fight with the Yemeni military in the central province of Marib, quoting a frontline source, Xinhua website reported. Despite the fact that no military personnel was killed or injured during the armed conflict on Thursday, ten soldiers were hurt.

Conflict between Houthi & Saudi-aided Yemen responsible for many deaths: UNHRC

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHRC), the conflict between the Houthi militia and the Saudi-supported Yemeni government has caused 154 citizen injuries and fatalities in the first six months of 2021. The UNHRC further stated that June was the worst month so far, with 35 people, along with children, killed in bombardment and rocket assaults. Since the beginning of 2020, the conflict has relocated roughly 170,000 civilians who used to reside in and around the city and neighbouring provinces of Marib, as well as two other provinces, according to the United Nations.

Yemen has been torn apart by civil conflict ever since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with much of the nation's northern area in the year 2014, compelling the globally renowned administration to evacuate to the south and then to Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the Saudi-led alliance, supported by the US, began the conflict in March 2015 in an attempt to return the government to power. Despite a never-ending air bombardment and ground battles, the conflict has mostly devolved into a stalemate, resulting in the world's greatest humanitarian disaster.

