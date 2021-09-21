Yemen Killings: UK, US Join UN In Condemning Houthi Rebels' Brutal Execution Of 9 People

The brutal execution of nine men by Houthi rebels has drawn severe condemnation from leaders across the UK, US, and UN. The critical remarks came after a firing squad shot dead 9 civilians in Sanaa's central Tahrir Square. The killed Yemenis were allegedly accused of the targeted killing of Saleh al-Sammad, a senior Houthi leader, in April 2018.

Among the executed was a 9-year-old boy, who was also allegedly involved in the Saudi-led airstrike that hit the port city of Hodeidah on Yemen's west coast. The killings were carried out despite repeated calls for retrial by civil rights groups and lawyers. As per Associated Press reports, the documents retrieved from the court also convicted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and ex-US President Donald Trump in absentia.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the trial as a "sham" and questioned the credibility of the trials conducted in the Houthi-led courts. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also "deeply regretted the executions" and called out the unfair "judicial proceedings" that did not seem to abide by international law. The outcry was followed by the UK embassy in Sanaa.

"UK condemns the brutal execution of nine individuals, 1 reported being a juvenile. It demonstrates indifference to human dignity and legend disregard for fair trial and due process. Sadly it is not the first time. Those responsible must change and comply with international law," the British Embassy in Sanaa wrote on Twitter.

Calling the death penalty "cruel and inhumane," European Union (EU) highlighted stances of irregularities in the judicial proceedings and alleged mistreatments.

"The outrageous action is another example of Houthi indifference to basic human rights," US chargé d'affaires Cathy Westly said in a statement.

UN Chief concerned about escalated tensions in Yemen

The situation in Yemen has continued to take violent turns since 2015 after Houthi militants seized control of large territories in Yemen. The event was followed by the death of over 1,30,000 civilians when the Saudi-led coalition launched an operation to restore President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's regime. The ongoing conflict has led over five million people to the edge of plummeting into famine and enhanced humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, airstrikes in Shabwa province carried out by the coalition reportedly killed a family of six members.

Following the current developments, UN Chief Guterres urged all parties to adopt a moratorium on the carrying out of the death penalties. He also appealed to the Yemeni authorities to engage with the UN to "reinvigorate political dialogue" for peaceful negotiations. He asked them to determine the demands and aspirations of the Yemenis to ensure de-escalation of tensions.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP