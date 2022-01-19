Yemen: Nearly 14 Killed In Saudi-led Coalition Airstrikes Targeting Houthi Rebels In Sanaa

In Saudi-led coalition airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, nearly 14 people have lost their lives in a building, Dawn reported citing the residents.

As per The Washington Post, the strike on Sanaa killed Brigadier General Abdullah Qassem al-Junaid, former chief of the air force academy in Sanaa, as well as his wife, son, and five other members in the family. The alliance announced it has started air attacks targeting Houthi bases and camps in Sanaa early Tuesday, according to Saudi official media.

The two Saudi airstirkes happened only hours after Yemen's Houthis had taken accountability for a drone attack that killed three individuals and injured six others in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s capital. Near Abu Dhabi international airport, three gasoline tanker trunks exploded, along with other incidents that resulted in a fire at the airport. Among the three deceased, two were Indians.

UAE condemns the Houthi's drone attack

In reaction to the drone attack, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the Houthi movement will "be held accountable". Furthermore, in a statement released on Monday, Nahyan said, "We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today."

According to a coalition official, this airstrike was carried out "in response to a threat and military necessity," Dawn reported.

According to the statement, the terrorist group has conducted a "cowardly act" to promote terrorism and turmoil in the region in order to achieve its unlawful goals and objectives. The United Arab Emirates has asked the international community to denounce and reject terrorist actions that target individuals and public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also condemned the purported drone attacks. As the Middle East situation worsens, Antonio Guterres issued a statement on Monday urging all responsible parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid bloodshed.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's state-run news outlet Al Ekhbariya tweeted on Monday, "In response to the threat and military necessity, airstrikes begin in Sanaa. We targeted terrorist leaders north of the capital, Sanaa."

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, hold much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa. Since the organization's capture of Yemen's capital in 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, particularly the United Arab Emirates, have been battling the group.

(Image: AP)