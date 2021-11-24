Yemen: UN Sends Humanitarian Aid Addressing Increased Need After Shift In Front Lines

Following a movement in front lines in Al Hudaydah Governorate during the previous ten days, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on November 23, Tuesday that the UN agency, as well as aid partners, are addressing to increase humanitarian assistance in Yemen. As per a noon news briefing by OCHA, the humanitarian aid organisations are assisting families who have been relocated from Hudaydah to the southern areas of the nation.

According to OCHA, they have delivered essential food commodities, basic hygiene packages, women's dignity kits, along emergency shelter kits, to around 700 households, which comprises nearly 4800 individuals. Further, OCHA claimed that to acknowledge their humanitarian needs, proper evaluations are required along with the registration of internally displaced individuals and “the repositioning of supplies is ongoing,” as per the briefing.

According to a UN official, the global agency was aware of the withdrawing report of Yemeni government forces from regions south of Hudaydah city, as well as the movement of Houthi fighters into several of the abandoned districts. The United Nations on November 12 had reported about the movement in the front lines surrounding the Hudaydah district.

Humanitarian needs in Yemen

OCHA has further stated yesterday that the UN and its humanitarian aid partners are working to enhance the humanitarian assistance in regions currently controlled by the Houthi de facto authorities without uninterrupted. According to the UN humanitarian agency, essential emergency commodities for about 26,000 households have been supplied by the UN and its partners as of Monday, comprising hygiene kits, fresh water, as well as nutrition service.

Furthermore, the UN has continued to ask all parties involved in the conflict to end the violence and commit themselves to a statewide cease-fire. UN has also urged the global community to help Yemen's humanitarian relief response.

Donors have further contributed a total worth of $2.21 billion to the UN's Yemen humanitarian response strategy, however, this has not been enough as it has left with a $1.64 billion shortfall. According to OCHA, unless extra resources are acquired, critical programs are at risk of being shut down.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the United Nations is concerned about the potential ramifications of the rapidly deteriorating situation in the nation. It is projected that another 4,50,000 people would be displaced if the fighting moves to the city's interior. So far this year, aid organisations have received around 55% of the funds they require. This has helped to avert famine and achieve other important goals, but the organisation has stated that money may soon run out.

(Image: AP)