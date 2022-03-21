Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Drone, Missile Attacks On Saudi Sites; No Casualties Reported

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels had launched a barrage of drones and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia during the early hours of Sunday, targeting critical infrastructure which included natural gas and desalination facilities, according to Saudi state-run media. The Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen informed that the assaults did not result in any civilian fatalities, but they did hit installations belonging to one of the world's most essential energy firms and destroyed civilian cars and residences.

According to The Associated Press, the fresh escalation comes as peace negotiations stagnate and Yemen's war enters its eighth year. Further, in the bustling southern Red Sea, the coalition also claimed to have demolished a remotely piloted boat loaded with explosives dispatched by the Houthis.

In addition to this, following the assaults, the Saudi energy ministry revealed that the drone attack targeting the 'Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company' had caused a brief slowdown in 'the refinery's production'. This statement came hours after CEO Amin H. Nasser of oil giant Aramco told the media that the assaults had no effect on the oil supply. According to the ministry, the interruption, which happens as oil prices rise in an already tight energy market, "will be compensated for from the inventory".

Meanwhile, later that day, an aerial strike has damaged a fuel tank at an Aramco distribution facility in the port city of Jiddah, causing a fire. The bombing of missile interceptors shook the coastal city later that night when the Saudi military alliance claimed to have destroyed more rockets over Jiddah.

Saudi Arabia's state-supported Aramco report 124% increase in profit in 2021

Furthermore, the Sunday assaults occurred as Saudi Arabia's state-supported Aramco, the world's largest oil corporation, reported a 124% increased profit to $110 billion in 2021, fuelled by growing concerns about worldwide supply shortages and rising oil prices. After weeks of high volatility in energy markets sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Aramco, revealed its yearly profits.

Brent crude, the worldwide oil benchmark, surged beyond $107 on Sunday, after almost reaching a high of $140 earlier this month. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have so far rejected Western pressure to raise oil output in order to compensate for the loss of Russian oil as gasoline prices have risen dramatically.

Earlier in the month of February, the interception and destruction of a drone carrying explosives released from Yemen, according to Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency, injured 16 individuals of various nationalities at an airport in the country's south. According to the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels, the bomb-laden drone was aimed towards King Abdullah Airport in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, near the Yemeni border. The drone was fired from Sanaa Airport in Yemen's capital, as per Saudi military officials.

(Image: AP)