Yoga Instructor Who Hasn't Drank Water For A Year Talks About 'dry Fasting' Benefits

Partik, a yoga instructor in Bali has not drunk water for a year. The 35-year-old follows the method of dry-fasting which she believes has rejuvenated her health. She started the diet a year ago and claims drinking water has cured her aching joints, puffy eyes, allergies, and digestive issues. Patrik dry fasts for up to 14 hours a day and the only liquid she drinks is the 'living water', the liquid extracts from fruits, vegetables, juice and coconut water.

Partik claimed she felt better and energised

Partik said that the doctors recommended that there is nothing with her and if she would like to get rid off the puffy eyes, she could undergo surgery. She added that a friend who had tried dry fasting suggested it and she thought to give it a try. She later claimed that her puffiness started to get better just a few days after she started dry fasting. She added that she felt better and energised and said that it is also good for the kidneys.

Partik said she researched the diet and it works better once they take a break for a few hours. She admitted that the initial days would be difficult as her mouth would often get dry and there would be constant urge to drink some water. She said that it is a bit hard in the beginning but then it is very convenient.

Intermittent fasting

Similarly, intermittent fasting has evidently garnered a lot of attention by fitness enthusiasts as it has quickly risen to become one of the most preferred ways of dieting by the mainstream public. Intermittent fasting is reportedly linked to providing a number of health benefits like controlling blood sugar levels and maintaining heart rate. Now, Mark Mattson from John Hopkins University has shed definitive light on how intermittent fasting can help people build a better lifestyle.

