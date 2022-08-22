Yoon Suk-yeol Calls For 'watertight Security' As South Korea Begins Civil Defence Exercise

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for keeping a "watertight" security posture as Seoul started a four-day civil defence training program, Yonhap news agency reported. He made the announcement during a cabinet meeting that took place on the first day of the South Korea-US combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which kicked off on Monday along with a four-day South Korean civil defence training program led by government employees.

It is to mention that the four-day training program reportedly includes exercises simulating joint attacks, removals of weapons of mass destruction and front-line reinforcements of arms and fuel, while the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise is conducted annually to evaluate and train in operational procedures for war and other national emergencies. While Washington and Seoul termed their joint drills as "defensive", North Korea sees them as "invasion rehearsals".

During the meeting, Yoon Suk-yeol underscored that they must participate in these exercises "with the determination to unwaveringly maintain the government's function, support military operations" and be responsible for people's safety during a crisis situation. He stated that the exercises with the allies have been started again after they were scaled down during the previous administration. He stressed that the exercises that are similar to an "actual battle" can help to defend the lives of people and maintain the security of South Korea.

US & South Korea's combined military exercise

The US and South Korea began a combined military exercise on Monday, 22 August. The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise will be conducted through September 1. The exercise will involve contingency drills and three elements - the computer-simulation command post exercise, field training and Ulchi civil defence drills. As per the news report, the first segment will include drills on tackling North Korean attacks and protecting the greater Seoul region.

Counterattack operations to be part of military exercise

The second part of the exercise will include counterattack operations, Yonhap news agency reported. The UFS will include exercises for real-life scenarios, including identifying the explosive devices at nuclear power plants, fire at a semiconductor factory and terrorism at airports and drone attacks. The full operational capability (FOC) assessment will also be included in the military exercise between troops of the US and South Korea. Notably, the FOC is a procedure for the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control from the US to South Korea.

