Yoon Suk-yeol Demeaned National Prestige, Say South Korea Opposition Over US, UK Incidents

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been facing criticism after his visit to the UK for attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Opposition leaders have accused him of causing a "slanderous diplomatic accident" after he was overheard criticising US lawmakers, The Guardian reported. Even after travelling to the UK, Yoon Suk-yeol was unable to attend the Queen's lying in state inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, which his office blamed on traffic.

On Wednesday, Yoon Suk-yeol was spotted speaking to US President Joe Biden for a brief time and the meeting reportedly lasted for less than a minute. He was seen speaking with Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He was also overheard on a hot microphone telling his aides, "How could Biden not lose face if these f****** do not pass in Congress?" as per the news report. The South Korean President appeared to have made the remarks referring to Biden's support for an increase in the US contribution to the Global Fund, Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria. After Yoon Suk-yeol's video went viral in South Korea, Opposition lawmakers accused him of disrespecting the US.

Opposition leaders criticise South Korean President

Park Hong-keun, the Democratic Party of Korea leader, who controls the national assembly, said that Yoon Suk-yeol's statement was a "slanderous diplomatic accident" that he stressed had "seriously tarnished national dignity." Meanwhile, Democratic party Members of Parliament accused Yoon Suk-yeol of "demeaning national prestige" after he was unable to attend the British monarch's lying in state on his first day of visit to the UK, as per the report.

Defending the South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol's press secretary Kim Eun-hye said that the leader was speaking about his own country's national assembly which is also due to vote on the Global Fund pledge. Kim Eun-hye claimed that the South Korean leader had "no reason to talk about the US or Biden." He added that Yoon Suk-yeol had spoken a word that sounded similar to US President's name.

Yoon Suk-yeol holds meeting with Biden

Notably, US President Biden held a meeting with South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of UNGA. According to the statement issued by the White House, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the ties between the two nations and ensure close cooperation to address the threat posed by North Korea. Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol also talked about ongoing cooperation between South Korea and the US on various issues, including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security, global health, and climate change.