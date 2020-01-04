York To Become UK's First Car-free City Centre Within Next 3 Years

Yorkshire, the historic city of northern England, announced its plan to ban private car journeys in the city centre within the next three years. The tourism hotspot has been causing huge traffic congestion, especially during summer months, even after several parts of the city has already been pedestrianised.

The city has been witnessing extremely high levels of air pollution which forced the councillors to chalk out an ambitious goal of banning all non-essential private car journeys inside city walls by 2023. Speaking to a local daily, Labour councillor Jonny Crawshaw, who proposed the blanket ban, said that it is the right thing to do even if people might get a bit anxious at first. He added that the public mood around climate action is changing.

Read: Greene King Serves Customers Giant Pigs In Blankets Wrapped In Yorkshire Pudding

Elderly and disabled exempted

Crawshaw’s proposal was backed by the majority of the city council, which is controlled by a Liberal Democrat-Green coalition. However, elderly and disabled people will be exempted under the proposed action and the final plan, with details of enforcement, will be subject to another vote before introduction. The plan is aimed at becoming carbon neutral by 2030, 20 years ahead of government’s zero net targets.

City of York council also informed about the developments at the junction of The Mount and Scarcroft Road. The roadworks will resume from January 6 and are expected to last up to four weeks. The work was halted to avoid any disruption on the run-up to and during the Christmas period.

Read: Kolkata: Air Pollution And AQI Level Continue To Be Alarming In City

The series of actions against pollution and climate change are being seen from the prism of court orders where the UK government was directed to bring down air pollution levels to the legal limit. In November last year, Bristol announced its plan to ban all privately owned diesel cars to improve air quality. Bristol city council approved a plan where diesel vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city centre every day between 7 am and 3 pm by March 2021.

Cabinet has approved the Outline Business Case for our Clean Air Zone plans this evening. For more information visit: https://t.co/wjcPdHy4tY pic.twitter.com/mcIOTNi3cK — Bristol City Council (@BristolCouncil) November 5, 2019

Read: Afghanistan: 17 People Die Due To Respiratory Ailments As Pollution Spikes

Read: Umbrella Body Of RWAs Releases 'green Manifesto' Seeking 65% Reduction In Air Pollution