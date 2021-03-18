You Can Now Own This Scottish Island In The Middle Of Beautiful Loch For Just Rs 80 Lakh

A remote Scottish island on private land of 11 acres is now on sale for £80,000. Deer island is located on the west coast of the idyllic Scottish Highlands. The website of the auction company mentioned that it is a unique opportunity to purchase a place with zero chance of intrusion.

Deer Island for sale

Future Auctions which is handling the sale of the Deer island said that the island is 'nestled in the stunning and tranquil Loch Moidart on the dramatic West Coast of Scotland'. The island which according to the auctioneer has zero chance of intrusion but it has beautiful views of the highlands and Loch Moidart, the loch it’s located in. Future Auctions has mentioned that the price for the bid begins from £80,000. According to the website of the auctioneer, the bid for the island will be on 26 March 2021.

Price has stunned the buyers

As per media reports, it is the price that has stunned the potential buyers as it is the same as the garage on the Shaftesbury Estate in Battersea, South London. The Deer island is more affordable than three bedrooms terraced house in Ardosson, Ayrshire which is on sale for £72,000. It has the same price as one -bedroom modern apartment in Parkhead, Glasgow. The island was owned by the Clanranald of the Moidard dynasty for generations but the seller of the property is unknown, reported by The Daily Mail.

The website of the auctioneer mentioned that 'the island is located within an extremely popular sea loch certain to appeal to investors from all the world'. Loch Moidart is a sea loch in the district of Moidart in Highland, Scotland. Eilean Shona, the island owned by the family of British Business magnate Richardson neighbours Deer island. The location of Deer island is approximately 30 miles from Glenfinnan and around 45 miles from Fort William and the Ben Nevis mountain range.