'You Choose': Philippine President Threatens To Jail People Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

As the Philippines continue to battle the coronavirus contagion, President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to jail residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the infection. “You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday contradicting his own health officials who said inoculation was “voluntary”. However, he further softened his tone and said that he was only frustrated with people not following the administration’s instructions.

“Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country. I’m just exasperated by Filipinos not heeding the government,” Duterte said in his national address.

The Philippines is hammered with what experts have deemed as Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak. The archipelagic state has recorded 1,364,239 cases of coronavirus out of whom more than 23,749 people have died while 1,284,643 have recovered. Meanwhile, authorities have fully vaccinated 2.1 million out of the 110 million populations as of June 21. Eight vaccines encompassing Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sputnik V, J&J, Covaxin, Sinopharm, Sinnovac have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Philippines.

Learning Crisis

Meanwhile, Duterte stayed firm on his stance against the reopening of schools in the country. The Filipino leader had previously asserted that youngsters were at risk of contracting the infection and transmitting it to the elderly. A "blended learning" programme involving online classes, printed materials and lessons broadcast on television and social media was launched in October last year. However, with little access to the internet and other facilities, the country has plummeted into a "learning crisis".

Amidst new outbreaks, the country has also imposed a travel ban on several countries including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka. The latest measures by the Philippines are taken in the wake of the B.1.617 “double mutant” variant of the novel coronavirus that was first detected in India. Despite imposing the restrictions, the country confirmed its first two cases of the variant on May 11 among overseas Filipinos who had no travel history from India.

