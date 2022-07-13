'You Need Not Be Jew To Be Zionist,' Says Joe Biden On 1st Trip To Israel, Taunting Russia

In his address during a visit to Israel, US President Joe Biden on July 13 declared that one does not need not be a "Jew to be a Zionist.” He appeared to have made a remark in response to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments made to the Italian channel earlier that stoked controversy. Lavrov said that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "puts forward an argument of what kind of Nazism can they have if he himself is Jewish," adding that "Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.”

Addressing the press moments after he landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, Biden who was welcomed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, iterated his support for the jewish community. Taking a contrary stance to Lavrov's what Tel Aviv described "unforgivable and scandalous comment," Biden said, "I realise that I had the great honour of living part of the great history."

Biden continued affirmatively, "I did say and I say again, you need not be a Jew to be a Zionist." US President's thought preceeded iteration of his first ever visit to Israel as United States senator from Delaware in 1973 weeks before the Yom Kippur War during the speech. Biden recalled that he had the "privilege of spending time with Prime Minister Golda Meir." He then stressed that it has been an "honour" for Washington to have formed "strong working relationship" with Tel Aviv over the years.

"This is my 10th visit," US president Joe Biden mentioned, as he also noted that connection between the Israeli people and the American people "is bone deep."

Welcome to Israel, our brother Joseph! The people of Israel welcome you with open arms. @JoeBiden, your visit reflects our nations' profound partnership. I hope your journey of peace, starting here in Israel, helps to lead the Middle East to a future of prosperity and peace.🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7XZxg4X61D — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 13, 2022

Together with our friend U.S. President @JoeBiden, we paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem. We salute @POTUS's commitment to Israel’s security and the struggle against antisemitism, and we thank him for his decisive action on both fronts.🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/narOlbGHyt — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 13, 2022

Biden pledges to 'fight poison of antisemitism'

President of the United States reaffirmed that the ties with the State of Israel have turned "deeper and stronger than it’s ever been." In his speech, the Democrat leader pledged to “fight the poison of antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head,” as he also underscored the “horrors” of the Holocaust and notified of his planned visit to Yad Vashem. Biden's remarks made on Wednesday bore stark contrast to his Russian counterpart who had earlier claimed that the Jews "did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism." Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov also claimed that Hitler "also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed Biden for being "a great Zionist and one of the best friends Israel has ever known."

Image: Twitter/@Isaac_Herzog