Young gymnast escapes horrific injury during her routine, watch video

In a shocking video, currently doing rounds on internet, shows a young gymnast who was saved from a nasty fall by her coach's quick reflexes who was able to catch her mid-fall and prevent further injury. According to reports, the the video was taken during an event in Nashville, Tenessee. It was originally uploaded by the girl's mom.

The video shows just how close the young athlete came to having a nasty accident after she miscalculated a landing during the event. In the video, the girl can be seen running full speed towards the springboard. The young gymnast then uses the springboard to jump into a handspring, she then can be seen flipping through a few times in the air.

But as she comes down to land, it is clear that her positioning was off and her heft leg slides off the mat. At that point, she starts to fall from a height of 3-4 feet, but thankfully her coach is there and manages to catch the gymnast while she was in mid-air.

Gymnast suffers severe injury

In another incident, gymnast Samantha Cerio was not as lucky. According to reports, during her performance at the Baton Rouge Regional, an event on the National Collegiate Athletic Association calendar she suffered a horrific injury during her routine. While attempting her first go at a handspring double front flip with a blind landing, Cerio came up short and severely injured both her legs in the process.

As per reports the gymnast had dislocated both her knees and had to be carried out of the event in a stretcher. Her teammates who were very shocked did not lose heart and continued participating in the event and even starting a hashtag in their injured teammate's honour- #stickitforsam.



