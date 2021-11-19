Youth 50% More Likely Than Older People To Believe World Is Improving: UNICEF Study

A new study revealed that children and teens are nearly 50% more likely than older people to believe the world is improving. As per the reports of UN News, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Gallup, global analytics and advisory organisation performed the international study, "Changing Childhood Project," which was released on Thursday.

According to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, when compared to previous generations, young people around the world remain hopeful, far more internationally aware and determined to make the world a better place. She further stated that today's youth are concerned about the future, and they also see themselves as contributing to the answer, according to UN News. The poll was performed across two age cohorts, 15-24 years old and age 40 above.

They want to see action taken to address the climate problem

Young people are also more likely than their parents' age to say that childhood has improved and that healthcare, education, and physical safety have improved. According to the poll, they want to see action taken to address the climate problem. Simultaneously, they are distrustful of the information they find on social media and suffer from despair and anxiety, according to UN News. This generation is also more inclined to regard themselves as global citizens, and they are more open to international collaboration in the face of threats like pandemics.

The survey also said that children and young people are also more trusting of national governments, scientists, and international news media as providers of factual information. They are also aware of the issues that the world is facing, with nearly 80% identifying severe concerns for youngsters online, such as exposure to violent or sexually explicit content or bullying. Nearly three-quarters of those polled who are aware of climate change say that governments should take considerable measures to combat it, according to UN News. A large majority of youth in almost every country agreed that their countries would be safer against COVID-19 and other dangers if governments collaborated rather than acted independently. They have also shown a stronger commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.

Children and young people embody the spirit of the twenty-first century

Henrietta Fore stated that while this research presents a nuanced picture of the generational split and one thing is clear that children and young people embody the spirit of the twenty-first century considerably more readily than their parents, according to UN News. She also said that as UNICEF approaches its 75th anniversary next month, and as World Children's Day approaches, it is vital that they listen directly to young people about their well-being and how their lives are changing.

