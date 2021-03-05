YouTube Removes Five Myanmar Military Television Channels From Its Platform

Online video sharing platform YouTube has removed five Myanmar military-run television channels from its platform on March 5. Their decision came after Facebook's earlier announcement that it had removed all Myanmar military-linked pages from its site and Instagram. YouTube said it is watching for any further content that might violate its rules.

YouTube blocks channels of Myanmar military

News agency The Associated Press reported that YouTube had blocked channels of broadcasters Myawaddy Media, MRTV, WD Online Broadcasting, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar. "We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws," YouTube said in an emailed statement. Last week, Facebook on February 24 had also suspended accounts linked to the military, who were regularly using the social media platform to issue threats and warnings. YouTube said it had terminated around 20 channels and removed over 160 videos in the past couple months for violating its policies regarding hate speech and harassment.

Scores of protestors killed

Myanmar is witnessing one of its largest protests of the decade with people pouring on the streets in large numbers to oppose last month's military coup. Scores of people protesting against the military coup have been killed by the military. The people of Myanmar started protesting against the military coup days after the junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government. The protests were largely peaceful for the first couple of weeks before the military started using violent measures to control the mob. The international communities, including the United Nations, was quick to condemn the violent measures used by the Myanmar military to control the protestors. The United States and its allies issued a joint statement asking the junta to respect peoples' right to peacefully demonstrate.

