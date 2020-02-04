YouTube To Remove Manipulated Videos To Curb Misinformation Ahead Of US Elections

On Monday, online streaming platform YouTube announced that it is also set to ban all videos ahead of the US presidential elections which could spread misinformation about voting or census process. The online streaming website said that it would remove all election-related videoes that are ‘manipulated or doctored’ to mislead voters in an attempt to curb misinformation.

Leslie Miller, YouTube’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that service’s community standards will ban content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm.

In a statement, the Google-owned video service said that it was taking the step in order to increase its credibility, to be a ‘more reliable source’ for news and promote healthy political discourse. The move comes ahead of the US presidential elections which are scheduled to take place in November this year and amid growing concern about all ‘deepfake’ videos altered using AI which creates real looking videos and events and also ‘shallow’ fakes that use more rudimentary videos to dupe viewers.

Recently, YouTube said that it is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year's US presidential election. The Google-owned video service clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday. The company is mostly reiterating content guidelines that have already been put in place since the last presidential election in 2016.

Google said that it will remove any videos that advance false claims about whether political candidates and elected officials are eligible to serve in office. The company's announcement comes about nine years after celebrity businessman Donald Trump began to get noticed for claiming that Barack Obama, the nation's first African American president, was not born in the United States.

YouTube said it would also crack down on any attempts to artificially increase the number of views, likes, and comments on videos. It changed its systems for recommending what videos users watch last year in a push to curb harmful misinformation.

