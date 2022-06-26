YouTuber Makes His Way To Guinness World Record, Consumes 1 Litre Mountain Dew In 6.8 Secs

From time to time, the Guinness World Records shares videos featuring people who create headlines for their unique skills and talents, in a bid to exhibit their mettle before a global audience. While many of them have people possessing unusual talents, there are also posts about people who ace natural skills, however, in a unique manner. The latest post of the Guinness World Records features Eric Badlands Booker, a famed YouTuber who has two records to his name- one for the fastest time to drink one litre of soda and another for the fastest time to drink one litre of tomato sauce.

In the clip posted by Guinness World Record on its YouTube channel, the man named Eric Badlands can be seen swirling his cup of soda as if it were a glass of wine. Exuding an air of confidence and with a big smile on his face, Badlands guzzled down a litre (33.814 oz) of Mountain Dew from a measuring cup in just 6.80 seconds as per the Guinness World Records. "Alright, we’re about to do this. Hopefully, I get this down in under nine seconds, but you never know," Badlands can be heard saying in the video.

Eric Badlands Booker sets Guinness World Record

As the crowd counted down, the drink was consumed in just a few gulps. Eric Badlands repeated the feat with the tomato sauce as well. Onlookers cheered as he cracked open a few cans of Kirkland organic tomato sauce, poured them into his measuring cup and gulp it all down. "Oh, that’s real thick", Badlands said as he prepared to consume the acidic beverage. According to Guinness World Records, in just 1 minute and 18 seconds, Badlands threw back a quarter of a gallon of tomato sauce. The competitive drinker’s newfound record titles mark two more to add to his list. Badlands then said:

"Enough talk, folks. Let’s get this number one done."

Notably, the YouTuber's current records weren’t already impressive enough, on 19 May 2021, Badlands also achieved a record title for the fastest time to drink two litres of soda in just 18.45 seconds. That’s equivalent to half a gallon of cola! As per Guinness World Records, BadlandsChugs is also a competitive eater and is ranked 23rd in the Major League Eating’s rankings. Whether he's chugging sugar-free cola or Gatorade as quickly as he can, there isn’t a challenge that has proved to be too much of a mouthful for Badlands.

Image: GuinnessWorldRecords