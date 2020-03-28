YouTuber Makes Underground Bunker For Self-isolation In His Garden

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the coronavirus pandemic, people all over the world have been coming up with out of the box ideas to keep themselves and others engaged. However, Inventor and YouTuber Colin Furze seem to have been prepared for self-isolation for the past five years, after building a bunker with Sky TV, a bed and a drum kit in his back garden. Colin Furze started making the underground steel bunker in his garden in Lincolnshire in 2015. The impressive bunker looks better than a flat and is fully equipped with a kitchen, which has a microwave, sink and is all stocked up with tinned and dried food, that can be called as pre-stockpiling days.

Underground Bunker

The bunker has a generator for electricity, and also offers entertainment with a TV, Skybox and a selection of gaming consoles. There is a drum kit also, and a bed, along with a gas mask on the neighboring wall. The 40-year-old is a notable person, known for his inventions, which include the world's fastest mobility scooter and the drive-able hot tub car.

WE all need a bunker like @colin_furze - Underground Bunker Shed - = from Bottom of garden #shedoftheyear https://t.co/SGw68XhpdL Enter your Shed now for 2020 pic.twitter.com/hHFYKIjrCm — Andrew Wilcox - I♥sheds (@unclewilco) March 20, 2020

Underground bunker is 5 years old so how's it getting on might need it more than ever https://t.co/yoGuuzwjV2 #colinfurze #bunker #IsolationLife pic.twitter.com/ZDOctfFInd — colin furze (@colin_furze) March 26, 2020

He describes his self-isolation area as the 'ultimate underground Apocalyptic bunker'. He reportedly said that after five years the structure that he has made is just as solid as the day it was built. He also said that he wants to encourage people, if they have space and the money, to build one bunker-like he has made, as it's a fantastic room to have, especially with the way things are in the world at the moment.

