Yudh Abhyas 2021: Indian, US Armies Kick Off Joint Military Drill In Alaska

On Sunday, India and the United States began their "Yudh Abhyas" military exercise in Alaska, with around 300 soldiers from each side taking part.
The "Yudh Abhyas" is the two forces' longest-running cooperative military training and defence cooperation project.
Cold weather survival, medical evacuation by air, mountaineering training, small-arms marksmanship, and a field training exercise in the JBER mountains were all part of the training.
The exercise was primarily held at JBER, where participants collaborated during a command post exercise and concurrent field training sessions, said US military.
Yudh Abhyas is a yearly bilateral training exercise held by the Indian Army and the US Army to improve interoperability and future contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region.
"This week, we will, quite literally, summit mountains together," U.S. Army Col. Jody Shouse, commander of the Spartan Brigade said on October 15.
For the validation exercise, Indian and US troops conducted aerial surveillance of the intended objective. The reconnaissance flight was conducted in a UH 60 Blackhawk helicopter.
The contingents took part in kabaddi and volleyball contests, as well as a lighthearted snowball fight, as part of the "ice-breaking activity" at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage.
The Indian presence at the 15-day drill consists of 350 Indian Army personnel from an infantry battalion group.