British-Iranian Aid Worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces New Charge: Reports

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is also a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation has been charged by an Iranian Revolutionary Court. According to the reports by an international media outlet, Nazanin Zaghari and her lawyer were summoned by Branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court on a new accusation. Reportedly, Nazanin's case has stirred tensions between the United Kingdom and Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrested again

Reports suggest that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in April, 2016 at Tehran airport. She was accused of spying which she has always denied. This was when she was heading to the United Kingdom with her daughter. Tulip Siddiq, a local London member of Parliament, took to Twitter on September 8 to confirm that the aid worker had been taken to court. She also confirmed that she would face another trial on Sunday. She assured people that she will keep updating them about Nazanin.

I've been in touch with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and can confirm that she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday.



I know many people are concerned about her welfare and I'll keep everyone updated when we have more information #FreeNazanin — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) September 8, 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian dual national has been on temporary release from her five year prison term in Iran and for the first time, would be under formal consideration of clemency. Iran does not recognise dual nationalities, therefore, it is impossible for Zaghari-Ratcliffe to receive consular assistance. Speaking to international media, her husband Richard Radcliff explained that the deputy prosecutor could either approve clemency or refer the file back to the supreme leader’s office with a recommendation that she not be granted clemency, or it could just sit on his desk for a bit. He added that, following which, the supreme leader could either refuse a recommendation not to grant clemency or could follow it and specify that Nazanin not be granted. The 41-year-old was amongst the 85,000 prisoners, serving a prison term for less than five years, who had been released from the prison on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The mother of a British born Gabrielle Ratcliffe had been out of prison then. However, she was required to wear an ankle tag and remain within 300 metres of her parents’ home in Tehran where she is currently staying.

