Zambia Crocodile Atatck: ‘Very, Very Lucky’, Brit Teen Admits She Could Have Lost A Foot

British teenaged backpacker attacked by a crocodile on the Zambezi River on Sunday said that she had been ‘very, very lucky' to be alive as she spoke from her hospital bed in a newly posted video on social media. 18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith has been battling for her life after a 10ft gigantic crocodile attempted to maul her with its sharp teeth clutching her in its jaws during white water rafting fail near the Victoria Falls in Zambia.

The teenager was rescued by her brave comrades who apparently punched the crocodile to deter the reptile from its human prey. The latter was then airlifted and was admitted to Medland Hospital located approximately 240 miles in the capital Lusaka, in Zambia. ‘You don’t really think in that situation, obviously, people say you see your life flash before your eyes or whatever but you don’t, you just think, “how do I get out of this situation?” The teenager Osborn-Smith said in a video posted by the hospital on its Facebook page.

The British girl was badly injured when a crocodile clamped onto her leg and admitted in the video that she may have lost a foot from the shocking incident that occurred during the Zambezi River in Zambia last week. The now under treatment girl had her leg dangling over the side of the boat when a giant crocodile pulled her underwater.

Crocodile takes girl on 'death roll' to subdue its prey

Nile crocodile "attempted to drag her down into a characteristic death roll in order to subdue its prey” she informed in the video. The Andover, Hampshire, resident said that her friends cleverly targetted crocodile’s nose that apparently saved her life. She admitted, from the hospital, that her brain went into "overdrive" during the incident, and that she cannot wait to go back to her family from a gap-year holiday. She underwent surgical procedures by the Trauma Unit led by Dr. Collin West and was seen chatting with Dr. Mohamed El Sahili.

"I think especially now I have just seen that your life can be over so quickly," she told her doctor, adding that when the accident happened she “fully accepted the fact that I was going to lose my foot.” "I accepted that and I had said to all my friends it's fine I've lost my foot- I am still alive. And then I was told that my foot was going to be fine and that I will be able to walk again. It is such a relief,” she said. The girl also expressed gratitude for her grandmother who had been there with her the whole time since her admittance in the hospital.