Zambia Deports Chinese National For Selling 'exploitative Videos' Of Children: Report

Zambian officials turned over a Chinese citizen to Malawi after he fled the nation last month owing to charges of trafficking exploitative videos of Malawian children to China, according to local media reports. According to the media reports, Malawi police, on July 17, stated that Lu Ke was turned over to them by their Zambian counterparts on the night of July 16 in the Mchinji district of the country that borders Zambia.

"He is in police custody. He was handed over by our friends from Zambia. As of now he has been charged with trafficking (exploitative videos), but other charges may be added," ANI quoted Malawi Police Service deputy spokesperson Harry Namwaza as saying.

Further, according to an investigative report by BBC, it was discovered that Lu Ke was recording young people in central Malawi and forcing them to utter derogatory things about themselves in Mandarin. After the investigation, however, Lu Ke fled to Zambia.

Children can be heard calling themselves "black monsters"

In one of the videos, some young children can be heard calling themselves "black monsters" and saying that they have a "poor IQ." According to the BBC report, the recordings were sold for USD 70 each to a Chinese website, and the kids in the videos received USD 50 each. In opposition to the recordings, a number of Malawian human rights organisations staged public demonstrations and delivered a petition to the Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe.

The protesters demanded compensation from the Chinese government for the children who were duped into speaking words they didn't understand. President of the University of Malawi Child Rights Legal Clinic Comfort Mankhwazi organised and led these demonstrations. Mankhwazi expressed satisfaction with the extradition, saying, "We feel that this is one of the things we had in our petition, what we sought, and we got it."

He further added that he sincerely hopes that the extradition and arrest will result in something significant, such as the prosecution in the courts, so that the victims can finally receive the justice they are due. Although the Chinese government has not yet commented on the extradition, Namwaza, a police spokeswoman for Lu Ke, is scheduled to appear in court soon, ANI reported.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)