Zawahiri Killed: Here’s All About US Secret Hellfire Missile That Took Down Al Qaeda Chief

Without any sign of an explosion, the US government took out al-Qaeda chief and Osama bin Laden’s successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri by firing two missiles through the window of his home in Afghanistan’s Kabul. US officials have also claimed that there were no civilian casualties and it is known that America used macabre Hellfire R9X missiles which have been previously used to neutralise other extremists. However, the missiles that took out al-Zawahiri on Sunday, have never been publicly acknowledged by the US Department of Defence (Pentagon) or the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Both Pentagon and CIA are known to undertake targetted assassinations of extremist leaders. Even the Sunday strike attacking al-Zawahiri’s Kabul home was carried out by CIA officials, confirmed by five people familiar with the secretive US counterterrorism operation to AP. While US President Joe Biden and other world leaders hailed the US drone strike, the Taliban has already decried the attack and termed it a violation of the Doha agreement.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks in the US and at one instance, he was also Osama bin Laden’s mentor. Bin Laden’s successor as al-Qaeda chief, al-Zawahiri had just turned 71 when he was killed by a US drone strike as he walked in his home in Kabul, which is reported to be owned by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the Taliban’s de facto leader since 2016.

Here’s all about the US missile which took down Ayman al-Zawahiri

As mentioned, the macabre Hellfire R9X has not been publicly acknowledged by Pentagon and CIA but it first emerged in March 2017 when Al-Qaeda senior leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri was killed by a drone strike while travelling in a car in Syria. It is a warhead-less missile believed to be equipped with six razor-like blades that extend from the fuselage. It is these blades that slice through its target without exploding.

Similar to the impact of the Sunday attack on al-Zawahiri, when a drone strike took out al-Masri and left a giant hole in his vehicle’s roof shredding the car’s metal and the entire interior. However, both the front and rear of the car appeared completely intact.

When details of the secret missiles first emerged, it was termed “flying ginsu” derived from the 1980s commercial for Japanese knives that were marketed to cut through aluminium cans and were exceptionally sharp. The macabre Hellfire R9X are also dubbed “ninja bomb” and is now appearing to be the US munition of choice for killing leaders of extremist groups without registering any civilian deaths.

Some US media reports have also claimed that the missile was under development in the United States since early 2011. The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that the anonymous officials with the knowledge of the bomb's deployment are sued frequently for ‘high0value’ targets in sensitive locations. It is reported that the RX9 has been used more than six times in places such as Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia.

The same missile was believed to be put in action in January 2019 when a US airstrike in Yemen killed the suspected mastermind of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole, Jamal al-Badawi.

US officials have also revealed this week that on the morning of July 31, al-Zawahiri was standings lone on the balcony of his Kabul residence when the US drone launched the two Hellfires. The footage has also been accessed by the Republic which appeared to show the drone that the US used to neutralise the al-Qaeda chief in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital, the country now ruled by the Taliban.

Image: AP