Zelenskyy Joins World In Mourning Queen's Demise, Calls Her An 'irreparable Loss' For UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday expressed his grief over the demise of the United Kingdom (UK) Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 and called it an "irreparable loss" for the UK and Commonwealth countries.

Taking to his Twitter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is battling a war with Russia, extended condolences to the British royal family on behalf of Ukrainians. "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss," Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday.

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Notably, Zelesnskyy joined several other European leaders in paying tributes to the UK Queen after she passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland on Thursday.

UK King Charles III mourns 'Dear Mamma' the Queen

Britain’s King Charles III on Friday addressed the world for the first time following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He addressed the UK beside Queen Consort, Camilla, who accompanied him amid the floral tributes and greetings at the Palace gates. His first speech as King was broadcasted to the public at 6 pm (local time) as he addressed the UK shortly after his return to London from Balmoral.

In the sentimental speech addressing the departed Queen Elizabeth II whose 70-year long reign ended, 73-year-old King Charles III said, “Dear Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.” Adding further he said, “to my darling mama, thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.” Charles lauded the Queen’s “profound personal commitment” as she served diligently the people of Great Britain for over seven decades.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the UK Queen's family including Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

Moments after UK Royal Family made the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was no more, Buckingham Palace released an official statement stating that their Queen had passed away peacefully in the afternoon in Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, was the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The UK Queen ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.