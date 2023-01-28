Zelenskyy Says Terror Has ‘no Place’ After Ukrainian Woman Killed In Jerusalem Shooting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to his Twitter on Saturday to offer condolences to the families of the victims who died in the horrific shooting in Israel's Jerusalem on the night of Friday. “We share Israel’s pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims' families," he tweeted.

He also emphasized that terrorism can no longer exist in the world, even in Ukraine. “The crimes were cynically committed on the Intl Holocaust Remembrance Day. Terror must have no place in today's world. Neither in Israel nor in Ukraine," he added. Zelenskyy’s message comes after a Palestinian assailant opened fire outside a synagogue in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem, killing at least seven people, including a 70-year-old woman.

Recent violence in Israel

According to the Associated Press, the gunman left three people injured, and was later shot to death by the police. The shooting comes merely a day after Israel carried out a military raid in the West Bank, killing nine people. The raid, which occurred at the Aida Refugee camp in Bethlehem, resulted in protesters in the city of Jenin clashing with Israeli forces and torching tires.

In the wake of Friday’s shootings in Jerusalem, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express sharp condemnation of the “horrific terrorist attack” and offer support to the Israeli government. “He offered all appropriate means of support to the Government and People of Israel over the coming days,” the White House said in a readout on its official website.

“The President stressed the iron-clad US commitment to Israel’s security, and agreed that his team would remain in constant touch with their Israeli counterparts,” it added. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken also condemned the attack and said that the “notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent. It is particularly tragic that this attack occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”