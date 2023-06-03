Zelenskyy Says Ukraine 'shares The Pain' After Deadly Triple Train Crash In Odisha

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in the wake of the deadly train catastrophe that struck the state of Odisha. On Friday, a three-train collision occurred in Balasore, claiming the lives of more than 200 passengers and wounding hundreds of others.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote: "On behalf of myself and the people of Ukraine, I express my deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi and all relatives and friends of those killed in the train accident in the state of Odisha. We share the pain of your loss. We wish a speedy recovery for all those injured."

PM Modi, Zelenskyy extend support to one another in times of adversity

Earlier in May, Zelenskyy and PM Modi met in the Japanese city of Hiroshima for the G7 summit for the first time since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February. Back then. PM Modi vowed to come to the war-torn nation's rescue and extend humanitarian aid.

"Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," the prime minister said at the time. In a turn of events, Zelenskyy extended support to PM Modi on Saturday over the triple-train tragedy.

The devastating accident occurred when a Coromandel Express train bound for Chennai rammed into another passenger train and then a freight train near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station. With search and rescue operations still underway. At least 261 people have been confirmed dead as crews attempt to pull out passengers stuck inside the derailed coaches.