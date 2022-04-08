In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they have assisted in the evacuation of many citizens of India amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking about Indian students in Ukraine during the initial days of the war, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy said that several Indian students were always graduating from Ukrainian higher educational institutions and asserted that Ukraine helped the Indian government in evacuating Indian citizens, especially the stranded Indian students after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion on February 24.

"Indian students were always graduating from Ukrainian higher educational institutions. Now, we understand this relationship. I am sure India has seen when we have assisted in the evacuation of many citizens of India," Zelenskyy told Arnab.

It is pertinent to mention that there were thousands of Indian students stranded in war-stricken Ukraine when Russia attacked the country on February 24. The Centre, on March 21, informed the Supreme Court that under the aegis of the Government of India's 'Operation Ganga', more than twenty thousand Indian nationals, who were stranded in the war-ravaged Ukraine, have been rescued.

Operation Ganga

Soon after Russia initiated a war against its neighbouring country, the Ukrainian air space was closed. With no flights arriving or leaving Ukraine, the process of evacuation became complex. It was under such an alarming situation that the Government of India launched "Operation Ganga". Notably, through Operation Ganga, the Indian government brought back the stranded Indian citizens at its own expense amidst the ravaging war.

Notably, the Centre deployed four Union Ministers to oversee the evacuation process at the onset of war. These Ministers represented the Centre as special envoys of India. Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia went to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju handled the evacuation efforts in Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri headed the operations in Hungary whereas Gen (Retd) VK Singh was in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his interview with Arnab Goswami, urged India to have an open stance. This assumes significance as India has abstained from all UNSC and UNGA resolutions on the Ukraine war and refrained from condemning Russian aggression while calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities at the same time. While conceding that this is a difficult balancing act for India, Zelenskyy stressed that India had a key relationship with the Soviet Union but not Russia.

Zelenskyy remarked, "I think everything starts with human relations and the trust between countries is the trust between the leaders of these countries. I had two conversations with PM Modi. I had a telephonic conversation and then we had a meeting in Glasgow at the Climate Summit. And I thought that I will be really willing to turn a page in the relationship between our countries. I know that India always had a very significant relationship with the Soviet Union. But I would like to say- India had a relationship with the Soviet Union and not Russia."

Watch the full interview: