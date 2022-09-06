Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday thanked the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his support in countering the ongoing Russian aggression as he bid Ukraine's longstanding "friend" a farewell. In a tweet, the Ukrainian leader stated that he held a final conversation with the UK Prime Minister in his capacity, and on behalf of the Ukrainian citizens, expressed gratitude to the British leader for his bravery to stand against Russia as well as his ideals and principles of the democratic world. "I look forward to cooperation with a great friend of [Ukraine] in a new status," Zelenskyy said, referring to incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Zelesnkyy reacted with 'sadness' to Boris Johnson's resignation

President Zelenskyy, who had been thankful for Johnson's steadfast support during what he labelled as the "hardest times" for his country, earlier revealed that he had reacted with "sadness" to Boris Johnson's resignation. "My entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special," Zelenskyy said of UK Premier Boris Johnson.

Ukraine's head of the State told reporters in Kyiv that the "entire Ukrainian society" was sympathetic toward Boris Johnson, a great ally to his country. In his final call as the prime minister, Boris Johnson also paid a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship. The Prime Minister made clear that he believed President Zelenskyy and his people can and will win the war in Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement. On condition of anonymity, he added, that Johnson told Zelenskyy that it had been a privilege to work with him and support him and that the two leaders agreed to stay in close touch as "friends."

Johnson and Zelenskyy shared a great bond in the months following Moscow's invasion and the outgoing UK Prime Minister was the first western head of state to visit Zelenskyy in Kyiv during the war. British leader, during his tnure, made wide-ranging claims that he would “step down” from his premiership should the cabinet decide to “abandon” the Ukrainian cause because it was “simply getting too difficult." As he is expected to be in the office until a few days in October, it remains unclear if the two allies would hold a telephonic conversation. Johnson's regular dialogue with Zelenskyy was widely questioned by Conservatives, particualrly by former UK chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who maintained that the British prime minister was "using war to divert" from lies and crimes."