Zimbabwe Health Minister Arrested Over COVID-19 Supplies Corruption Scandal

Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo on June 19 was arrested over the procurement of around $60 million worth of medical supplies. According to reports, a local representative of Drax International, the pharmaceutical company supplying the equipment to the government was also arrested last week over the deal. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly cancelled the procurement deals over corruption charges.

Zimbabwe is currently facing the worst financial crisis in decades with coronavirus lockdown affected the country's economic activity. The lockdown in Zimbabwe was extended indefinitely but will be subject to a fortnightly review from May 31 onwards. Outdoor exercises like walking or jogging or cycling along public thoroughfares, in public parks or open spaces, or at sporting or recreational establishments are now allowed under the new provisions. Public examinations in schools, colleges, universities or other tertiary education institutions were declared an essential service but would be conducted in compliance with circulars issued by responsible ministries.

COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, Zimbabwe has a 'reduced Covid-19 trajectory'. The new measures had, thus, been put in place to ensure Zimbabwe consolidated the gains made to date. "We must, thus, continue to minimise the risk of sudden spikes in the number of cases. To this end, it is imperative that we keep the pandemic curve flat to prevent the loss of life and devastating effects on the socio-economic environment of our country," he said. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Zimbabwe has recorded 479 coronavirus cases so far, of which 4 people have lost their lives.

