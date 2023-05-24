Zimbabwe The World's Most Miserable Nation, Switzerland The Least; Where Does India Stand?

Out of 157 countries analysed, Zimbabwe claimed the top spot on Steve Hanke's Annual Misery Index (HAMI) for 2022, earning the title of the most miserable country. The calculations were conducted by Professor Steve Hanke of the John Hopkins University in Maryland, USA. Switzerland was ranked as the least miserable country.

In the 2022 ranking, each country's HAMI score was determined by an equation that took into account factors such as unemployment, inflation, bank-lending rates, and the percentage change in GDP. Zimbabwe secured the title on this year's HAMI due to inflation, which Steve Hanke referred to as "economic mismanagement," as the primary contributing factor to the unhappiness experienced by its residents.

Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana are the 15 most miserable countries in the world.

The nations, being ranked from worst to best, India ranks 103 out of 157 countries, with the major contributing factor being "unemployment".

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), in April 2023, India witnessed a rise in the unemployment rate, reaching 8.11% compared to 7.8% in March 2023. This increase marked the fourth consecutive month of a rising trend in the unemployment rate since the beginning of the year.

In January 2023, the unemployment rate stood at 7.14%. Over the course of the past 12 months, the unemployment rate in India fluctuated between 6.4% and 8.3%, with an average of 7.6%.

Economic & Political Turmoil in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has earned the dubious distinction of being recognised as the most miserable country in the world this year. Since the reign of Robert Mugabe, which began in 1980 and continued with his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has tightly controlled the country's political landscape. However, ZANU-PF operates more like a political mafia than a traditional political party, and its policies have resulted in immense suffering for the population, asserts Hanke.

One significant consequence of these policies has been the prevalence of rampant inflation in Zimbabwe, which dates back to the era of Robert Mugabe. The country has experienced two instances of hyperinflation, where the inflation rate (a component of the HAMI) exceeded 50 percent per month for at least 30 days. Even in the previous year, Zimbabwe continued to face economic challenges, with an annual inflation rate of 243.8 percent and soaring lending rates at 131.8 percent.

As elections approach, Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change are gaining popularity, offering a potential glimmer of hope for Zimbabwe. Provided that fair and free elections take place in the country, Chamisa stands a chance of rescuing Zimbabwe from its current dire situation.

Here is the full 2022 Misery Index:

