'Zombie Storms' Paulette Returns To 'the Land Of Living' Because It's 2020

While wildfires are burning the West Coast and hurricane are flooding the Southeast, the US National Weather Service now introduced the ‘Zombie tropical storms’. The term surfaced in an NWS tweet as a tropical storm, known as Paulette, regained strength after initially petering out. The ‘Zombie Storm’ is now the newest addition to the year 2020 and the NWS ‘welcomed’ the storm ‘back to the land of the living’ on September 22.

Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm #Paulette pic.twitter.com/98QNEaTr4S — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 22, 2020

According to CNN, Paulette formed earlier in September as one of the five active tropical cyclones brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane had made its landfall in Bermuda as a Category 1 and strengthened to a Category 2 over the island on September 14. The storm then lost speed and also its ‘tropical storm’ status, however, it again regained its strength after weakening and dying for almost five and a half days.

Reappearance of Paulette

Paulette reappeared on Monday and became tropical storm once again. It appeared about 300 miles off the coast of the Azores Islands. While speaking to the US daily, meteorologist Brandon Miller said that the ‘zombie storms’ are rare but they have happened before. He added that conditions can become hostile for a tropical storm to maintain its intensity, however, it doesn’t dissipate completely and it can revive days later when conditions become more favourable.

Miller called 2020 a ‘good candidate’ for a ‘zombie storm’ and added that this year water temperatures are above average over a bulk of the Atlantic Ocean and also the world is seeing a record number of storms, due to which there are chances that storms could regenerate. Furthermore, due to climate change and global warming, it is believed that ‘zombie storms’ are going to happen more often.

